Secret Service: White House intruder on grounds 16 minutes before arrest

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A man who scaled the White House fence last week was on the property’s grounds for 16 minutes before he was detained, the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement on Friday.

Jonathan Tran, 26, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for entering the grounds without permission.

He hopped a 5-foot fence near the U.S. Treasury Department, which is located next to the White House, then climbed an 8-foot vehicle gate and a shorter…