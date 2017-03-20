Sisters find each other 60 years later

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. — A DNA test was the missing link that brought two women, living on opposite sides of the country, to find that they were long lost sisters.

Linda Burns, 66, of Discovery Bay was contacted on Facebook by the daughter of Evamaria Kinner, 61, of Decaturville, Tenn., in October of 2015 and was asked if she was the daughter of Bronis Yakovanis.

She was, and the Facebook chat she was having was no longer with a stranger…