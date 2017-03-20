The Wenatchee World

Thimble, wheelbarrow, boot kicked out of Monopoly board game

by Tom James, Reuters
SEATTLE — If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you’re in luck.

The popular U.S. board game is changing out three of its playing tokens, swapping in a penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky in for the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot, Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based toymaker Hasbro Inc said Friday.

The move is part of a broader campaign to update the board game based in part on votes by consumers during a promotional period…

