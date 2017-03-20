Xavier embarrasses Florida State

ORLANDO, Fla. — Xavier used a harassing zone defense to stifle Florida State on one end of the floor and rode a balanced scoring attack to put the Seminoles away on the other end.

Once a bubble team that was the last to hear its name called on Selection Sunday, No. 11 seed Xavier is headed back to the Sweet 16 after a convincing victory over third-seeded Florida State at Amway Center.

Trevon Bluiett had a game-high 29 points for the…