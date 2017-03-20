The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi49° Increasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo36° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi47° Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi54° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo36° Chance Rain

Friday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo38° Slight Chance Showers

Xavier embarrasses Florida State

by Reuters
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

ORLANDO, Fla. — Xavier used a harassing zone defense to stifle Florida State on one end of the floor and rode a balanced scoring attack to put the Seminoles away on the other end.

Once a bubble team that was the last to hear its name called on Selection Sunday, No. 11 seed Xavier is headed back to the Sweet 16 after a convincing victory over third-seeded Florida State at Amway Center.

Trevon Bluiett had a game-high 29 points for the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 