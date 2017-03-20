The Wenatchee World

Weather:

45°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo36° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi46° Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi54° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi52° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Friday

Hi52° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Showers

Saturday

Hi54° Slight Chance Showers

Ybarra speaks from experience

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

QUINCY — Alex Ybarra understands the challenges facing children who don’t speak the same language as their teachers.

His parents were migrant workers. They traveled on a potato truck from Texas to California, Oregon and Washington, over to Michigan and then back to Texas every year. They settled in Quincy after his dad was offered a job, which is where Ybarra, the youngest of four, was born.

The family spoke Spanish at home. When he started first grade in Quincy…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 