Ybarra speaks from experience

QUINCY — Alex Ybarra understands the challenges facing children who don’t speak the same language as their teachers.

His parents were migrant workers. They traveled on a potato truck from Texas to California, Oregon and Washington, over to Michigan and then back to Texas every year. They settled in Quincy after his dad was offered a job, which is where Ybarra, the youngest of four, was born.

The family spoke Spanish at home. When he started first grade in Quincy…