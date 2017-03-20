Ybarra speaks from experience

QUINCY — Alex Ybarra understands the challenges facing children who don’t speak the same language as their teachers.
His parents were migrant workers. They traveled on a potato truck from Texas to California, Oregon and Washington, over to Michigan and then back to Texas every year. They settled in Quincy after his dad was offered a job, which is where Ybarra, the youngest of four, was born.
The family spoke Spanish at home. When he started first grade in Quincy…
