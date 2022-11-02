The Wenatchee High School football team in 1910. In the Everitt 30, a forerunner of the Studebaker, are: (from left, top row) Coach George W. Seivers, Myron Foster, Wesley Stevens, Ed Gensinger, Charles Garland, Otto (Bullet) Koehler, Lloyd Milner, Elmer Gensinger; (bottom row) car owner C. S. Mantell, Henry Tweed, Henry Hyde, Victor Sterling, Otto Ross and Floyd Ross.
A snow-covered field didn't stop the Wenatchee High School football team of 1922 from rolling up a 7-2 record that season. The team's roster included Peter Mitchell, John "Tony" Scaman, Frank Dennis, Lyle Garner, John Parkhill, Ralph Farwell, Joe Cote, Charles Weedin, Cecil Jones, George Oliver, Paul DeLaney, Eugene Lubking, Archie Davenport and Melvin Fuller.
