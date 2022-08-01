Aaron Hastings has gone from part-time Zamboni driver to contract purchasing manager for the Chelan County PUD.
After graduating from Eastmont High School in 2007, he entered the workforce, taking shifts at Costco and then adding shifts at the Riverfront Ice Arena in 2009, doing maintenance, scheduling and driving the Zamboni.
“2009 was a great learning and growing year for me as I took on helping move supplies to the then new Town Toyota Center,” he said. He helped get the new arena up and running and accepted a full-time position as the assistant building engineer, plus running the audio/video department. He was 20 at the time.
His next career move was to Central Washington Hospital, as a support tech in the operating room and later overseeing the operating room inventory. While there, he cut supply costs by more than 30,000. His goal, he said, was to work at the PUD as a contract purchasing administrator, which he accomplished in 2019.
His biggest personal accomplishment, he said, comes back to family, including his wife of 12 years and their two daughters.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Success to me is not being afraid to fail and to learn from it while always being an honest and hard working man. We all make mistakes. It’s how you take those mistakes and apply them in your next attempt at something and always striving to be better that matters. Being a teachable employee is important to me as well. I feel like I always have something to learn and will continue growing as a person and employee.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone