Abel Chavez became a U.S. citizen on May 6, but his roots in Wenatchee have been firmly planted, as a co-owner of Plaza Super Jet. He started purchasing stock in the Wenatchee downtown grocery store in December 2020.
Born in Nueva Italia, Mexico, in 1991, he was 3 years old when he arrived in Washington with his mother. He graduated from Manson High School in 2009 and went on to graduate from Central Washington University.
While still in high school, he started working at the Manson Market and worked at the Ellensburg Albertsons while he attended college. When he returned to the Wenatchee area in 2013, he started working as produce clerk and checker at Plaza Super Jet, going on to learn the ropes in several departments, becoming a barista, deli clerk, meat cutter and then manager.
He left the Super Jet in 2017 to accept an offer as store director at the El Mercado in Quincy. Two years later, he was asked if he would be interested in returning to become part owner of the Wenatchee grocery, partnering with Wiley Goins. He agreed. In the division of duties, he has been overseeing the perimeter departments, increasing quality and financial performance.
In addition to earning his citizenship, he also is focused on family, which includes an 8-year-old son and new baby girl. He also recently completed mediation training in preparation to serve as a volunteer mediator with the Wenatchee Dispute Resolution Center.
“I am growing into the person I want to be,” he said.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Three things constitute success to me. Health, meaning that I'm free from pain and life-shortening-illness. This is why I work fitness into my schedule. Stability, I work hard to make sure my family is taken care of. I provide a home for my son and parents. Legacy, I strive to build a good reputation within our community. I aspire to be a great leader, have a warm spirit, pay it forward, pass down skills, knowledge, and volunteer.
I feel the attributes of a successful community are coming together in the best and worst of times. Having resources and access to charitable organizations so that we can help one another.
