Taking her inspiration from her orcharding family in Orondo and seeing the determination needed to cultivate a superior product, Allison Drescher is a high-achiever.
Salutatorian of Eastmont High School’s Class of 2013, she earned her bachelor’s degree in history and political science, with a minor in criminal justice from Gonzaga University in 2017, graduating summa cum laude. She then earned her juris doctor degree in 2020 from Gonzaga University School of Law, graduating summa cum laude and ranked second in her class.
During law school, she externed for Judge Julie M. McKay of the Spokane Superior Court bench and, after graduating, completed a one-year term clerkship with Senior Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington.
She joined Wenatchee’s Hankins Tibbits Law Firm in January this year as an associate attorney where her practice focuses on family law and criminal defense.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
My late grandma, Dorothy Rogers, also known as “Mrs. Rogers,” was an elementary school teacher for more than 35 years with the Peshastin-Dryden School District. We could rarely go anywhere in the Valley without running into a former student who greeted my grandma with excitement, recalling fond memories in the classroom with their all-time favorite teacher. “Success” is often perceived in terms of tangible goods or monetary wealth, neither of which my grandma had an abundance of. However, she is one of the most successful people I have ever known, measured by the impact she had on our community. She had an innate ability to make people feel seen and appreciated.
A successful community also makes its members feel seen and appreciated.
I am incredibly fortunate to be involved with Music Theatre of Wenatchee, most recently performing in the Apple Blossom Musical “The Wizard of Oz.” There is something special about a group of people from different walks of life and multiple generations coming together with a common goal. Sharing a common purpose that transcends our differences is reflective of a thriving community.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone