Housing program manager, HopeSource Wenatchee office
Amber Hallberg hails from Nebraska, but has found her footing in Wenatchee where she recently was hired as the Wenatchee housing program manager for HopeSource. The private nonprofit provides those in need with access to education, employment, economic development and vital services.
Before that, she served as the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society’s development manager, which included planning events, grant writing and cultivating donors. In her spare time, she serves on the city’s Code Enforcement Board, is active in the Sunrise Rotary and is the social media chair for Access, Sage Hills Church Young Adults Ministry. She also is enrolled in Equipped School of Ministry and is writing a daily devotional book titled, “The Praise Report.”
She has a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication with a minor in political science from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She spent the summer of 2018 in Finland studying project management. After graduation, she started her professional career in January 2020 working at Buffalo County Community Partners. When the pandemic began, she helped create a community response program that included a collaborative of nonprofits helping with rent and utility assistance.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Success to me is doing what makes me happy, and what makes me happy is being a leader. But it isn’t about being in power or control. It is about leading by example and being a leader that listens and has integrity.
Achieving goals is great, but none of that matters if you got to the top by stepping on others. Success to me is being a leader that cultivates positive change with integrity.
In a community setting, success would be looking out for one another. It is working toward the common good. There needs to be a collaborative effort from all walks of life in the community to gain different perspectives. Attributes of a successful community are unity, democracy, and opportunity.
