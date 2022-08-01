Anna Thomas
Age: 34
Real estate agent, Premier One Properties
Anna Thomas has learned to keep perspective and perform well under pressure as she continues to build a career, stay involved in the community and raise her family.
She’s learned that risk isn’t all bad.
”I am someone who likes consistency and security,” she said, a tendency she challenged this past year when she jumped into a real estate career as a broker for Premier One Properties.
“I am proud of myself for not giving up and finding something that truly feels like I was meant to do,” she said.
Her previous experience helped prepare her for the move.
Armed with a bachelor’s degree in public relations/communications with a minor in business from Central Washington University, the Wenatchee High School grad worked for a time at the Eye & Ear Clinic of Wenatchee, which taught her to prioritize, a necessity as an ophthalmic assistant in helping manage the doctor’s schedule and determining patient needs.
“At times it really was a matter of seeing or going blind,” she said. “This has helped me in stressful situations because I can determine what is actually a big deal and what can be put into perspective.”
Her next career stop was in the high-pace setting of the fruit industry, working in export sales at Chelan Fresh and domestic sales at Columbia Marketing International. She next moved to Confluence Health’s marketing department, where she worked for five years before getting her real estate license.
For the past three years, she has served on the Wenatchee Downtown Association board, a position that has helped her recognize the community’s connectedness.
Her work ethic, enthusiasm and ongoing willingness to be an integral part of the community goes hand in hand with her dedication to family.
“When people say that success is a work/life balance, I know that to be false,” she said. She and her husband have two children, age 3 and 18 months. “There’s no work-life balance. Family comes first, but building a business and putting importance on that can’t falter either.”
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Success looks like growth, happiness and constantly finding ways to push and improve. I believe that being stagnant in your life, although comfortable, is not a successful way to live.
I think that hardships can look like success. Challenges can look like success. Creating and discovering new goals and then determining how to get there is success. I think that these things also help create a successful community.
Being a part of the Wenatchee Downtown Association board has given me the opportunity to see what makes up a successful community.
It is diverse ideas, people who are willing to help, open to new ideas, and want to see everyone in the community feel welcome. I believe Wenatchee is a successful community because of this and the people that make up the community from all different aspects of life.