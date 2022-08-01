Apolinar Blanco was elected president of the state’s FFA organization when he was a senior at Chelan High School, which allowed him to travel across the state after graduation providing workshops on leadership, agriculture and personal growth.
He then attended Walla Walla Community College where he remained involved in agriculture-related activities including Ag-Tech Club. He took a leave from school after his second year to start working, landing a job at Macy’s, where he excelled.
His heart, though, was in agriculture, he said.
He was hired as a quality assurance inspector at Chelan Fresh and within five months was promoted to account specialist with the Walmart/Sam’s Club Account, where he continues today. He’s also serving as the co-adviser to the Chelan FFA Chapter, helping students train and practice multiple events while building leadership, professional and personal skills.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Success to me is not defined by who has the highest title or by always winning. Success is taking both your wins and losses and learning from them. Success is the growth that comes from tackling life’s obstacles and using the knowledge gained. Success is the feeling of being happy with your work and, at the end of the day saying, “I did my best.”
Success to me isn’t given, it is earned by hard work and dedication. Do I fit the meaning of success to many people? Absolutely not. However, I do epitomize my meaning of success.
A successful community involves a community where positive and negative feedback are appreciated. It is a community that encourages growth and provides opportunities for everyone to learn. A community where no matter the circumstance, will always have your back and keep pushing you forward. A community where leaders are born.
Jack Welch once said, “Before you are a leader, success is about growing yourself. When you are a leader, success is about growing others.”
I live by this quote each day and I expect my successful community to have and produce these types of leaders.
