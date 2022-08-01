Events project manager at Microsoft with Simplicity Consulting
Ashley Gillum has focused her career on building sustainable relationships.
She worked as marketing and events coordinator for Coconino Community Colllege from 2011 to 2014; was the district outreach coordinator at the Community Colleges of Spokane from 2014 to 2015; and then worked at Central Washington University as director of program development, from 2015 to 2021.
Her efforts centered on supporting nonprofits and higher education, creating programs and events designed to bring people together, inside and outside classrooms. The programs, ranging from trade shows and community events to career fairs, industry training and classroom presentation, reached people in more than 20 states and six countries.
She brought those same skills with her when she switched gears in June 2021 to work as a loan officer at Cornerstone Lending in Wenatchee. There she advised and guided people through the home-buying process, working with many first-time home buyers.
The common denominator, she said, is in creating opportunities for equity and equality — “everything from helping first-generation college students get into college to helping someone build generational wealth by buying their first home.
She recently took on a new job, as events project manager at Microsoft with Simplicity Consulting.
She received her bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Washington State University in 2010 and her master’s in public administration in 2017 from Central Washington University.
In addition to juggling career and family, she also serves on the Wenatchee Rotary Foundation board, is treasurer of the Wenatchee Networking Group and provides a foster home for dogs.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Success can manifest in so many ways in my life. Having a career where I can help others while still having the flexibility for me to be present with my children and husband at dinner time (most of the time) is important.
I also have always prioritized working for organizations with a commitment to give back to their community.
I believe that the more we serve our community the closer and safer it will ultimately be, and now that I have young children I understand even more how important community is.
