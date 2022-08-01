Producer, Heirloom Creatives, a videography and photography company
Brittney Loveall-Talley happened upon a successful career while volunteering to help with her roller derby team’s marketing.
At the time, the 2006 Eastmont High School alum was training to be a drug and alcohol counselor, but was having second thoughts and decided to take a break from school. When one of her derby teammates started talking about Orchard Corset and the marketing projects she was involved with, Loveall-Talley decided to check it out.
She was hired first as a customer service agent, became a team leader and top-sizing expert before being promoted to social media manager.
One of the highlights, she said, was helping build a “corset-sizing calculator.”
“Our company is the only one in our market with anything like it and to know that all those many, many hours of hard work helps people all over the world accurately is a huge moment of pride for me,” she said.
She also taught a “Professionalism in Your Online Persona” class at the 2019 Tech Development Summit.
“I never thought I could do something like that, but as it turns out, it was pretty fun,” she said.
Her creativity, willingness to share her knowledge and ability to lead by example with inclusiveness and consideration of others have been noticed.
As one co-worker put it, “Doing the right thing is always top of mind for Brittney. It’s just the way she’s wired.”
She recently left Orchard Corset to tackle a new challenge, as a producer at Heirloom Creatives, a videography and photography company.
"It's wild after 7.5 years, but I'm very excited about this new chapter," she said.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
To me, true success is not your job title and pay. Success is staying true to who you are, working hard and being proud of your efforts, accomplishments and how you handle yourself.
A community cannot be successful without support. Compassion for all citizens and a productive, level-headed approach to issues is what I imagine when I think of a successful community.
