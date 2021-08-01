Adrian Marshall
Age: 28
Postdoctoral research associate, Washington State University
Adrian Marshall has researched new, environmentally sustainable methods of controlling tree fruit pests in the Wenatchee Valley since he was a student at Wenatchee High School and Wenatchee Valley College.
As a teenager he contributed to research on disrupting mating behavior of the key apple pest — codling moth — and later earned his doctorate at Washington State University-Wenatchee by using barriers to reduce pest movement into apple orchards.
As a postdoctoral research associate at WSU-Wenatchee, he is working to control leafhoppers that spread a disease affecting cherry trees that is causing an estimated $115 million in lost income and orchard re-establishment in the state. His approach uses non-toxic clay and weed mats to reduce leafhopper abundance and movement between infected weedy hosts and healthy trees.
He has given 18 talks to growers and consultants to improve tree crop management and he has won six national and regional awards for his presentations at scientific conventions.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
One major challenge in research is keeping the public informed and participating. Researchers, industry and local residents all benefit from community awareness of what agricultural commodities are experiencing and the research being done to improve current systems.
I aim to improve this awareness. For example, during my doctoral studies, I was part of a team tracking the spread of an invasive stink bug that can infest orchards in the summer and homes during the winter.
We set up a booth at the Wenatchee farmers market where we gave out pamphlets explaining the economic importance of this stink bug and how to identify it. More than 150 people took pamphlets and helped us identify where in the Wenatchee area this stink bug had spread, which would have taken us years to accomplish on our own.
Public involvement also develops a relationship to help support future research and build a strong network for facing agricultural challenges.
Soon after X-disease reached epidemic levels in Washington cherry orchards, growers and industry came together with researchers to form a collaborative task force to pursue solutions to X-disease management. This has allowed me to work closely with community members and industry leaders.
Agricultural pest and disease concerns will continue, and being collaborative, inclusive and maintaining open communication are key to forming the best solutions.
Another challenge faced in my profession is reducing pest and disease pressure through economically and environmentally sustainable methods. Our local industry excels in its proactive nature to support research efforts that develop these methods and to quickly adopt environmentally friendly growing and pest management practices.
Currently, the industry is funding my research to look at alternative controls of X-disease besides relying on chemical control. This research would not be possible without the support of industries, growers and communities for sustainable pest management practices.
As new pests and pathogens threaten our agricultural industry it will be essential to approach solutions with the same goal of ensuring the tree fruit industry longevity and minimizing environmental impacts of those management approaches.