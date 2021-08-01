Alisa Franklin is described as a self-starter, wise beyond her years, who succeeded in male-dominated industries of agriculture and finance, and, as a mother of three, has served as a role model for family/work balance.
She also is passionate about helping others, operating a nonprofit to provide for poverty-stricken children in Peru until 2019 and opening her home to a Saudi Arabian mother and son fleeing oppression.
She spent a year with a host family in Argentina through a Rotary International program after graduating from Wenatchee High School and Wenatchee Valley College. The experience, in addition to improving her Spanish fluency, helped shape her career objectives. She went on to major in international relations at the University of Washington, with a minor in human rights. She and her sister started a nonprofit, San Nicolas, to support a childcare program outside of Cuzco, Peru.
She started her career working as a sales assistant at Chelan Fresh Marketing, an entry-level job that would allow her to travel. After six months, she was promoted to export sales for markets in Latin America and Asia, ahead of what she had expected would take five years, and went on to become one of the top salespeople, participating on boards and committees.
In March 2021, she switched career paths, accepting a post at Stifel Financial, working with Kris Taylor. The move required her to complete three difficult exams, which she did to earn her financial planner license and certification.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
The biggest challenge I see in our community is anger and division. I see normal citizens of the Wenatchee Valley getting upset and divided by small things that shouldn’t divide us. I have views that I will stand by and draw a hard line on, but then there are a lot of views outside of my core values that I’m not willing to get upset about.
I think there is a COVID-19 crankiness that is so complex, but essentially, we as a community need to find common ground. I want us to start looking at what are the common objectives for our valley — and there are many. Then we need to get past the noise and sensitivity and work (hard) together to create change.