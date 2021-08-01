Journeyman technician/electrical engineer, Chelan County PUD
Andy Parks is a woodworker, designer, networker, programmer and a self-described nerd. He was on Wenatchee High School’s first solar race car team and, after graduating with his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 2012 from Washington State University, started his career as a transmission electrical engineer at the Chelan County PUD.
Responsible for transmission protection, he helped design protection schemes to isolate sections of the power grid in the event of an equipment failure. During that time, he also taught PUD workshops.
In 2016, he moved to a technician apprentice post and by 2019 had completed 6,000 hours of on-the-job training to become a journeyman technician, the first engineer to complete the apprenticeship. His duties focus on generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. As a technician, he works with engineers and other crafts to install, commission, maintain and troubleshoot critical power system infrastructure.
Through all that, the married father of two also has been involved in mission trips to Mexico and Africa and has helped build a Habitat House closer to home.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
The demand for safe and reliable electric power is ever increasing. Educating people about the power system and sparking an interest in power system work is always a challenge. Chelan PUD is a very complex organization operating very complex systems. Building a workforce to improve, maintain and troubleshoot the systems is challenging. If we continue to excite young people about science, technology, engineering and math, the PUD will have a strong workforce for years to come.
Being involved in the community and providing a chance for students to see the interworkings of the power system is a fantastic way we at the PUD can ensure our lights stay on well into the future.