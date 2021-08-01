Executive director, Together! for Youth; Orondo School Board member
Armando Davilo is the executive director of Together! For Youth, a nonprofit that partners with schools and community organizations to provide programs focused on prevention of youth substance use, bullying, violence, crime and suicide.
Davila graduated from Waterville High School in 2007, going on to complete his bachelor’s degree in Spanish at Central Washington University in 2012. He returned to the Waterville area after college. He started working with Waterville High School’s Breaking Addictive and Destructive Decisions club in 2014, which sparked his passion for a career in the prevention field. He started working as a coalition coordinator for Together! For Youth in 2016 and was named the nonprofit’s executive director in 2020.
He has earned certification as a prevention specialist, got involved in mental health support services, victim support and drug-abuse prevention. He also serves as a youth leader through Young Life Ministries.
He was appointed to the Orondo School Board in 2019, where he continues to serve.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
The reason I started working toward substance abuse prevention is because of how close it hit to home.
A family member of mine was an addict and seeing the toll that it took on their health was difficult to watch. My mother was in so much pain watching it happen before her eyes and not being able to do anything about it.
I don’t have kids and will never know how she truly felt, but after seeing their pain for years, it makes me want to prevent it from happening to the next family.
My hope is that we reach out to one another, get to know our neighbors and not turn our backs on those who we care about. We never know how much someone is struggling until it is too late.