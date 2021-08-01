Carolyn Morley
Age: 32
Manager, North Central Washington Fair
Waterville native Carolyn Morley’s talent, drive and diverse professional experience have helped breathe new life into the North Central Washington Fair.
Since accepting the job as fair manager in 2018, she has brought the organization into the black for the first time in decades, an accomplishment that included overseeing a $500,000 budget, employee supervision and capital improvement management. She recently supervised an on-line auction that raised more than $34,000 for fair projects, despite the challenges of the pandemic.
Her efforts have earned the respect of her peers. She is the youngest member on the Washington State Fair Association Board of Directors and serves as the youngest member on the National Fair Board Advisory Committee.
Her return to Waterville was not a given. The 2007 graduate of Waterville High School and Wenatchee Valley College initially set her sights on becoming a wedding and event planner before continuing her education through Western Governors University. After time spent as a stay-at-home mom, she considered returning to school to complete her teaching degree, but then started a career in insurance sales, which transitioned to marketing, which eventually led to the job of executive director at East Wenatchee’s Bonaventure Senior Living.
She enjoyed the work, she said, but couldn’t resist the opportunity to help lead the North Central Washington Fair when the job opened.
“Being able to serve our community and entire county makes this my dream job,” she said, allowing her to make a difference locally and beyond. “I have become an advocate in our industry for change and growth, moving fairs into more updated times while keeping in line with our traditions and roots as an agricultural event.”
She is currently attending a fair management course through the International Association of Fairs & Expositions.
“I am never satisfied with just showing up for work. I strive to do my best, be more and help more," she said.
Morley also is a foster parent, an adoptive mother, member of the local booster club and involved in her children’s sports and activities.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
This question comes during the COVID pandemic, so what first comes to mind is the ability to have events at all. Many people think events are just for fun, and though that is somewhat true, they do not realize the actual footprint of such an event.
Our fair gives back in many ways. Many nonprofit groups participate and collect funds for their missions during our fair. We provide the platforms for children to show and sell their animals through 4-H and FFA, teaching life lessons throughout their time spent with their projects.
Our fair drives traffic to a very rural community. Local businesses are heavily impacted if the event is canceled and the traffic does not come through. Many many volunteer hours go into such an event as well.
We are moving forward with an event this year, but doing it safely is a big concern of ours. We want to do it, and do it right. This is a very unexpected challenge during an unprecedented time, but we will overcome. The show must go on!