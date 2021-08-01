Student rec coordinator, Wenatchee Valley College; founder of Butte Brand; real estate agent
Daniel Zavala is using his entrepreneurial skills to give back to the community. Born and raised in Chelan, after graduating from Chelan High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in clinical physiology in 2012 from Central Washington University. From there, he went on to train professional athletes, backpack through South America and work in produce sales.
In 2017, he founded Butte Brand, a headwear company that donates a portion of every sale to nonprofits.
He is currently the student rec coordinator for Wenatchee Valley College, where he created partnerships with local businesses to provide free access and rentals to students.
Along the way, he earned his real estate broker’s license and founded 2% for the Community, a program that provides 2% of his real estate earnings to local nonprofits.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
I am optimistic by nature, however I see many challenges in re-engaging the community through social and recreational opportunities. Prior to the pandemic, I loved the direction Wenatchee’s culture was headed — it was fun, unique, family oriented and exciting.
I believe we, as a community, need to come together, support small businesses, resume social and recreational opportunities in a safe manner, and regain the valley’s unique culture.
Let’s all get ready for an electrified, 2.0 version of the Valley!