Derek Todd’s duties as the counselor at Chelan High School for the past four years have centered on three realms — social, emotional and academic. He’s also served as the assistant coach during football and baseball season.
During the pandemic year, he stepped up his game to make sure students received extra support with new weekly lessons to address social emotional learning and mental wellness, helping with self-talk, motivation, managing anxiety and numerous other social emotional issues. He increased the number of home visits and check-ins with students.
His efforts also helped connect students with local resources outside of the school for additional help with difficult issues.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
The mental health of students and adults is a huge challenge we are facing now and will continue to face. I believe in the surrounding areas we have lost four students to suicide this year. That is four too many. I believe COVID brought mental health to the forefront for a lot of people. Mental health services have been stretched extremely thin with the current need.
As our community comes out of this pandemic, we will continue to see mental health challenges not only for students, but also for adults. We as a community need to continue to make mental health a priority. Just because we cannot see mental illnesses like we can a broken bone, it does not mean we can ignore it and it will go away. This will be a challenge for all our communities for years to come.
If you know someone dealing with depression or anxiety, let them know they are not alone and be that person to help connect them with resources or professionals.