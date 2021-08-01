Eliza Zuniga
Age: 30
Staffing manager, Confluence Health
Eliza Zuniga began her career at Confluence Health as a certified medical assistant in 2015. She had no way of knowing then that, five years later, she would be instrumental in testing and research of a global pandemic.
She had graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2010 and completed a two-year transfer degree with an emphasis in business in 2012, then took a break from school while she decided on her next step. She ended up returning to Wenatchee Valley College to complete her nursing certificate in 2013, going on to earn her medical assistant certification from Spokane Valley Community College in 2015. That allowed her to start working full-time at Confluence Health where she filled in for various departments.
In 2016, she landed as a coordinator in Confluence’s clinical research department, enrolling patients in clinical trials. Two years later, she decided to return to school to complete her bachelor’s degree, able to attend online courses while continuing to work full time at Confluence. She completed her degree in sociology with a minor in business administration in the fall of 2019.
When COVID-19 hit, her focus shifted — at first helping with COVID testing, followed by helping recruit volunteers for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial that ultimately vaccinated more than 300 people.
In September 2020, she was named supervisor COVID drive-thru that did all the COVID testing for pre-surgical and procedure patients as well as sick and exposed patients. Her duties also extended to managing the COVID Hotline where patients could call with questions regarding symptoms and testing.
Seven months later, in the spring 2021, she was promoted to staffing manager, leading a newly created staffing department.
“I will be able to continue to attract and recruit individuals for an MA Apprentice program within Confluence Health,” she said. “This will allow us to continue to provide staffing for all health care departments and patient health care access.”
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
The challenge I see ahead in the healthcare industry — not only within my organization, but across the region and the nation — is having staff available to continue to provide excellent patient care in a timely manner.
COVID put all healthcare facilities in a quick-to-action role. Adding testing sites and hospital modifications stretched staff thin across the board. Although providing care and access to all our ill patients was our main priority, so was staff morale and health. In such a rewarding field — helping others — our staff quickly became overwhelmed and burnt out. The result was a shortage of personnel needed to continue to maintain access to care.
We must continue to push forward with COVID vaccinations and remain committed to addressing the need to attract and retain staff as we beat this pandemic.
This is a challenge we will continue to face as businesses reopen unless our community jumps in to help rebuild a strong and healthy community by masking and vaccinating.