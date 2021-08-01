Henry Hernandez has worked hard to recognize opportunities to build a successful career in his hometown as the owner of Quincy Financial Services, offering life and disability insurance and business advice. His effort building his career goes hand in hand with his service to the community.
He graduated from Quincy High School in 2007 and from Washington State University in 2013. He has been a member of the Quincy Rotary Club since 2014 and served on the Quincy School Board from 2017 to 2019. He is a current member and past board member of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce and is the immediate past president and current member of the Quincy Partnership for Youth.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
The challenge my community has faced throughout the years has been the community's involvement and engagement with the community itself. Some community members are unaware of the opportunities and activities the community has to offer or of the political decisions that are being made.
My professional challenges include the lack of financial education within the general population. Many individuals do not understand the importance of financial products — some believing it has no value — when in reality, there is so much value in having financial products that protect the financial interests of today and tomorrow.