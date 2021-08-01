Jennefer Sanchez Botello has been a school nurse at Wenatchee High School for the past three years, earning respect for her knowledge, care and commitment to students. The only nurse for a school of 2,000 students, when COVID-19 hit, her usual duties — student health plans, immunization compliance records and sports, club and field trip clearances — were compounded by efforts to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic. Her leadership skills, calm demeanor and nursing experience came into play as she developed a strong relationship with the health district and established clear communication channels to ensure the safety of students and families.
A Cashmere High School grad, she has a bachelor’s degree from University of Washington with a double major in nursing and international studies with a minor in Latin America. Her passion for understanding societies, economies and cultures created an interest in advocating for marginalized groups and communities, she said.
She worked at Seattle Children’s Hospital for three years, where she became a certified pediatric nurse before returning to the Wenatchee Valley to be closer to family. She earned her master’s degree while working full-time at WHS.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
This year not only brought new problems, but it magnified existing issues within our community. In our schools and community we saw how the pandemic negatively affected those with existing health conditions, including mental health disorders. Lack of accessibility to health care created new barriers. Even before the pandemic, mental health and substance abuse was on the rise.
Addressing social and emotional learning, along with access to health care, has shown student improvement in attendance, behavior, management of personal health and lower probability of school failure and dropout.
To provide better access, I believe more partnerships with community-based healthcare organizations and their healthcare providers are needed. We need to use our local resources to provide services that can adapt to students’ needs.
This can be done by identifying and addressing those specific needs, offering telehealth services, collaborative efforts with schools and health care agencies, and engagement of students and families to provide feedback that is implemented.