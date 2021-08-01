Jolyn Hull
Age: 27
Neurosciences service line director, Confluence Health
Jolyn Hull started her career focused on helping others provide excellent service. In the process, she has discovered a passion for leadership and mentoring.
That passion, combined with hard work, initiative and the ability to lead with empathy and kindness, has put her career on a fast track at Confluence Health, moving into management and then promoted to director in the span of three years, and all before her 26th birthday.
She earned her bachelor's degree in public health at the age of 20 and her master's in 2017, at the age of 23.
She started at Confluence in 2018 as an organizational development specialist, coaching leaders and providers on practice improvement and efficiencies.
A year later, she started on a management track, named practice manager for the neurosciences, responsible for multiple specialties and clinics including neurology, neurosurgery and physiatry.
In February, after facing the challenges of COVID-19, she was promoted to service line director of neurosciences. She now oversees the strategic planning and business operations of Neurology, Neuro Rehab Physiatry, Sleep Medicine, Neurosurgery, and the Pain Block suite at Confluence Health.
She also recently learned her proposal to expand brain and spine trauma coverage in the four-county region was accepted and is moving forward.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
Healthcare was faced with huge challenges before COVID-19, however the pandemic highlighted just how complex it has become. As a rapidly changing industry influenced by politics, changing legislature, insurance, staffing shortages, geographic challenges, new technologies, groundbreaking science and more, it’s hard to adapt and manage constant change.
As a leader, it often feels like we’re being reactive and on the defense against these constant changes instead of proactive and on the offense. This can lead to burnout and leadership turnover.
To prevent burnout and turnover, we need to shift how we approach problems.
We need strong leaders who are well-versed in change management tactics. I think it starts with building strong leaders able to take initiative to change the things we have control over, rather than let the things we can’t change control us.
I would love to see more community-based training opportunities on the topic of change management, because it really is a science. There are different components of change management, but it's the people component that can make or break your success.
As a community, we need to be aggressive in our recruitment and retention of individuals who show promise or have these skills. We also need to be diligent in mentoring new leaders through various networking and training avenues.