Cy Whitener, a 2007 Eastmont High School grad, reestablished his roots in the region when he opened his own dental practice in downtown Chelan, serving patients in the Chelan and Manson area.
He enjoys being involved in all aspects of his patients’ care, he said, while accessing the outdoor recreational opportunities that come from living here.
After high school, where he was a member of the tennis team and an Eagle Scout, he enlisted in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, spending four years — and two deployments — as a scout in a reconnaissance platoon.
After completing his military service, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Washington State University in 2015 and then earned his DMD from Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine-Arizona in 2019.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
COVID has changed the make up of our cities, like in Chelan where the vacation homes are being occupied full time as people move out of the cities and are working from home. There wasn’t a “down season” this year and the local businesses and community are not used to this change. Businesses and people are having to adapt on the fly and be flexible to these drastic and fast changes. We have definitely had to make changes on the fly due to COVID, and the amount of new people we are seeing flood into the community, and then our business.