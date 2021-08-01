Mayra Navarro Gomez
Age: 33
Migrant/bilingual coordinator, Eastmont School District
Mayra Navarro Gomez bridges gaps between families and the community, seeking out collaborative opportunities with agencies to bring resources and information to parents and students, an effort that has been part of her 10-year career in education.
She also has remained active in her parish, as a catechism teacher for teens and, for the past eight years as a volunteer youth minister director.
In her role as Eastmont High School’s migrant/bilingual coordinator she has been an advocate for migrant students and families. She helped lead a platform called “Informed Parents” or “Padres Informados,” an informational series that demonstrates the value of working with parents as partners in education.
The program has been recognized at the state level and was presented to other districts as part of the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s Learn from our Own series.
Navarro recently was offered a newly created position as Eastmont’s assistant director of special programs.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
As an active member in this valley, I see challenges that continue to build in our community, including increased homelessness, lack of education regarding vaccination, low health literacy and poverty barriers.
I also recognize our collective responsibility to view these challenges as opportunities. The most critical challenge, in my opinion, is ensuring that our families and students are successful and growing in their knowledge and understanding to help break down the barriers of poverty.
Our schools have traditionally focused on supporting students' academic needs, but our challenge as a community is to ensure that we continue investing in our population as a whole. Building our low socioeconomic and bilingual parents' needs through online and in person access to resources is key.
As a community we have seen first hand the impact of COVID on the lives of our families. Those most severely impacted have been those who are living in poverty. We must continue to invest in our community by providing job training and, more importantly, educating our parents and building strong partnerships. We do this by creating safe settings for our parents to ask questions and giving our parents a voice.
At Eastmont this occurs through constant communication with our parents and continued collaboration via our Informed Parents Series.
No challenge can be dealt with single handed, but as an invested community we have both the manpower and ability to face any challenges that affect the most vulnerable in our communities. We just have to remember to do things to the best of our ability and help others realize their potential when they do just that! In our schools, churches and community we must all challenge each other to do all we can and not settle for anything less.