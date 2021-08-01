Meaghan Greydanus
Age: 34
Certified professional accountant, tax director, Homchick Smith & Associates
Meaghan Greydanus worked her way up from staff accountant — after landing the job in 2011 — to a leadership role at Homchick Smith & Associates, where she is now one of the firm’s tax directors, consulting and advising small and mid-size businesses and their owners.
For the past two years she also has served on the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation’s Board of Directors, currently serving as the board’s secretary. She also has been involved in the Women’s Service League.
“Community work helps connect people and ideas, positively impacts the community as a whole, and helps those who need it the most,” she said. “It is a great way to give back and makes the community a better place to live for us all.”
She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in taxation from the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
Technology and the rapid pace of change are two major challenges for the accounting profession and the business community as a whole.
The world is getting faster. Technology allows us to do more things in less time. Automation is taking over the more traditional accounting duties. There is more data to analyze and less time to make decisions. Tax law is constantly changing. It’s harder to find and retain talent. Cybersecurity is becoming more and more important, especially as so many businesses have shifted to remote work arrangements.
All these challenges are also enormous opportunities for those who are agile leaders.
The accounting profession needs to shift to more of an advisory role where we help our clients implement new technology and nimbly adapt to change. Our focus needs to be on our clients and providing proactive guidance and insight. We need to be able to see the big picture, recognize the threats and opportunities, understand our clients true concerns and needs and ensure our service exceeds our client’s high expectations.
We cannot be simple number-crunchers. We need to be true business advisers. To do this, we need to focus on our people and always be looking to the future. We need to be willing to adopt new technology and provide opportunities for both personal and professional development. There is a lot of challenging, meaningful work available for accounting professionals, and I believe the future is bright for the profession as long as we continue to grow.