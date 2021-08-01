A 2008 Cashmere High School graduate, Nicole Germain went on to complete her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern Washington University. She joined Confluence Health's marketing department in 2016 as the website manager and has launched two new corporate websites since then. Her role and responsibilities have grown over the years and she has become the successful digital voice of the Confluence Health organization.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Germain gave endless hours to help communicate critical clinical information via the Confluence Health website and social media platforms.
She is also a very active community member, a dedicated volunteer for the Women’s Service League promoting their mission to build strong communities through the empowerment of women. She is an active volunteer for the Chelan County Fair, and serves on the board, where she dedicates time to plan and organize this important community event.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
Making our communities more sustainable and focusing on the next generation. I feel we need to be good stewards to each other and our local communities.
We are fortunate to have many community groups focused on helping. Getting involved in a group that supports the areas you care about is a great way to meet people who probably share your values and goals.
Community involvement is important to me. I am able to give back to my community, make a difference and educate myself on what is happening within our community. It gives me great pleasure to see and hear the stories, and how we are making a difference when we come together to create lasting change, especially when helping women and children within our communities.
I believe if everyone who is able got involved with a community group, we could make lasting changes in our communities.