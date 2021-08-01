Payne Brannon
Age: 33
Project manager, Chelan County PUD
Payne Brannon’s tenacity, professional skills and ability to connect with people of all walks of life have made an impact at the Chelan County PUD where he is currently working as a construction manager at Rocky Reach Dam.
He recently received the PUD’s “Above & Beyond Award” for his communication and work ethic.
He arrived at the PUD two years ago, his latest stop in a career built on a degree in civil and construction engineering he earned in 2013 from the University of Alabama. Since then he has traveled across the country working on multiple construction projects — from Kansas and California to Maryland and Alabama before arriving in Washington. His positions have included estimating, field engineer support, startup and commissioning engineer, assistant project manager, electrical project engineer and now, construction manager.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
Housing is already limited and expensive here in Wenatchee and now the real estate market is super inflated. Not to mention there are very few places that are pet friendly for renters.
One way to be proactive and prepare for this is for city officials to support and push for more affordable housing that is pet friendly.
Another major challenge I see for the general community involves the importance of mental health. Depression, addiction and anxiety disorders are not popular topics, but they are more common than one might think without personal experience or knowing a close friend/family member affected.
Mental health definitely gets more attention now than in the past, but I feel like we have a long way to go as far as spreading awareness, understanding each other and providing affordable resources.
One challenge we see in my profession is resource availability. When I was helping build data centers in Quincy, it was difficult to maintain quality craft resources from the union halls to support the workload of a big project. There is a very high demand for qualified workers in the construction industry as a whole. This need is reflected in the amount of work we have to accomplish at Chelan County PUD as well.
I would encourage teenagers or anyone struggling to decide on a career route to consider joining the trades. There are and will continue to be opportunities with good pay and great job security for a long time in construction. The investment into learning a trade is also much lower than getting a college degree and has more immediate returns