Roy Mejia started his own business at the age of 18 and in the past 15 years has earned local and national recognition for his work, including landing the cover story in “Walker Talker,” an international lawn care enthusiast magazine.
He quit high school at the age of 16 to go to work to support a baby. He earned his GED in 2003, then worked part-time at McDonald’s while also working at his stepfather’s landscaping company. When the company sold in 2005, a long-time customer encouraged him to start his own business, which has provided to be a success.
As he built his company, he has been able to provide jobs for friends and family members while supporting his growing family. He also carves out time from work to volunteer as an assistant soccer coach.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
Coming out of a pandemic, I see our community really working together to overcome this and get back to normal as soon as possible. I really don’t think normal will be back soon, but as normal as possible, I guess.
We all face different challenges through this pandemic, but one thing is for sure — we all have 24 hours in a day and it all depends on each of us what we do to be better than yesterday.
As far as business challenges, we have a lot going on. We have recently relocated to our new shop and office in East Wenatchee and look forward to being able to serve more customers as our Green Team is growing.
We have made the decision to specialize in what we do best and have been able to be successful at it for the past 15 years and for many years to come.