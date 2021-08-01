Sasha Sleiman
Age: 34
Housing program coordinator, Chelan County
Sasha Sleiman’s role as a community leader has bloomed in the past two years, putting her in the spotlight first as a candidate for Eastmont School Board, then as an appointed member of the East Wenatchee City Council. About that same time — two weeks before the pandemic shuttered the economy — she was hired as the government affairs director at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. In late May this year, she was hired as Chelan County’s new housing program coordinator and is on the November ballot for election to the city council seat to which she was appointed.
Her interest in being front and center, though, took root years earlier. Sleiman, who grew up in the Wenatchee Valley, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Western Washington University. She was involved in the Washington Student Lobby, Associated Students of Western Washington University and was appointed by then-Gov. Christine Gregoire to serve as the student representative on the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Sleiman went on to continue her education to earn a master’s degree in international policy, which included an internship at the United Nations where she assisted in the execution of the first-ever global Arms Trade Treaty. She spent the next six years in New York, working in retail management and for an executive search firm, before returning home.
Her role with the chamber focused on helping small businesses fight for their survival during the pandemic. Her new job entails managing homeless and affordable housing programs for Chelan and Douglas counties.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
I see this next chapter in our community’s life as one of great growth and reconciliation. We have been through a pandemic, a shift in economic drivers, rapid influx of people moving to the area, soaring housing prices, racial tension, an increase in persons experiencing homelessness and severe wildfires.
We have a lot of changes to adapt to. We have a lot of healing to do — physically and emotionally. We have new people to welcome into the fold of our collective culture. These don’t all have to be negative challenges, but they all likely will give our community growing pains at the very least.
I believe we need to start listening to one another and sharing our stories. Whether someone has lived here their whole life, or they just came to our community during the pandemic for a more spacious, beautiful place to work from home, we all have a unique story to tell.
I firmly believe that knowing one’s back story, where they come from and the life experiences they’ve had helps us understand how they see the world and react to different circumstances. Our community does an incredible job of welcoming, banding together, supporting one another and truly being an open and loving place. That said, even the most amazing people have bad days, and we’ve been through a lot the last few years.
I think the Our Valley Our Future’s community survey will give us insight on what our community needs and how to meet those needs in thoughtful and practical ways.