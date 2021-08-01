Makeup artist, inventor, owner of Ever After Studios
Stephannie Torres’ creative flair — as a makeup artist, performer, cake decorator and inventor — have kept the Eastmont alum’s career moving forward as she balances work and family.
She founded Ever After Studios in 2015, providing special event makeup for weddings and other special occasions, and oversees Ulta Beauty Salon in Wenatchee. She volunteers her time and talent with the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. She and her mother, Jodi Johnston, of Cake Chic Studios in Wenatchee, competed in two Cake Wars television competitions in 2016 and 2017.
In April, after an ongoing feeding battle with her infant son, the mother of two invented a patent-pending device that attaches to baby bottles and sippy cups to soothe and entertain restless and curious eaters.
“I decided to stop solely chasing interest, and begin pursuing purpose,” she said.
She hopes to pitch Bottapals on ABC’s Sharktank, with the aim of finding a business partner and investor.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
I am certain there will be several challenges ahead of me. Balancing my family, current career, invention of a new product, navigating its development, finding investors, branching into retailers, creating a team, developing warehouses and everything in between.
However, I refused to live another day saying, “one day,” and this past April I finally turned it into “day one.”
With faith in God, passion for my purpose, I am truly excited for the future, with all it has in store, and always remembering, “If prayer becomes a habit, success becomes a lifestyle.”