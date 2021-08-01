President, Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association; teacher, Eastmont High School
If you’re on a mountain and in trouble, Vernon Nelson Jr. is the one you want to see.
An avid rock and ice climber for most of his adult life, Nelson started volunteering for the volunteer nonprofit Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association in 2012. The group of climbers, backcountry skiers, hikers and medical professionals assist ill or injured backcountry travelers, working in conjunction with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Chelan County Department of Emergency Management.
Nelson was elected president of the organization in 2019.
“In my leadership position, my goal is to continue the historical mission of CCMR and improve our team to be safer, more efficient, able to handle the most complex rescues that the mountains might throw at us, and to make sure that we get our team and our patients home safe,” he said. “At the end of the day, my goal is to get everyone home safe.”
His day job is as a social studies teacher at Eastmont High School, putting to use his bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University where he majored in history, minored in psychology and earned a teaching endorsement in secondary social studies in language arts. He also has a master’s degree in instructional technology from Western Governors University.
What challenges do you see ahead, and what do you believe needs to be done to get prepared?
The challenge that Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association faces is the explosion of interest in exploring the outdoors. With each new year, we continue to see more and more people heading into backcountry mountains to hike, climb and camp — and with this surge, accidents happen.
CCMR is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization. The more rescues we have, the more it taxes our team members and team resources. As long as people continue to explore the backcountry, there will be a need for rescues. The only way to combat this is for people to educate themselves before going into the backcountry, but even then, accidents will happen and in those instances, CCMR will be there to help.