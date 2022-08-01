Cody King purchased Wenatchee-based Blue Spoon Yogurt in June 2021 from founders Jackie and Al Stonas. He is now turning his retail and entrepreneurial talent to focus on “taking it from an excellent business into an amazing one,” Jackie Stonas said, noting his plans to make the stores more inviting for the community and his talent for mentoring his employees and building a team.
King grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. After graduating from high school, he wanted to work for Dutch Bros. Coffee, applying and being turned down more than 10 times before he turned 18.
His perseverance paid off, landing a barista job with the company in 2010.
He spent the next 10 years learning the business, going on to manage and operate stores in Oregon, Washington and Colorado. He learned on the job and took advantage of professional education opportunities as they came — through mentors, conferences and application of good books. That foundation helped him prepare for his current career and what is still to come.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
I believe each person should have a specific definition of what success is to them, personally. My definition is to hit these targets daily. I set out to accomplish unrealistic goals. I work very hard on my personal health (mentally, emotionally, spiritually and relationally), focusing on these while aiming to stay true to my values. If I can do this daily and provide support for others to do the same, I consider myself successful.
To all of the individuals working hard to make Wenatchee a better place, thank you. You are what makes this community so special. You inspire others, including myself, to continue finding creative ways to bring life to the Wenatchee Valley.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone