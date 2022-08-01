Health teacher, athletic director, Pioneer Middle School
Darby Kaminski is just getting her feet wet as a teacher, she said, but she has found her passion.
The Central Washington University grad has been teaching at Pioneer Middle School for the past three years, serving as the healthy living teacher. She has taken on the job as the school’s athletic director, seventh-grade boys soccer coach and lead adviser of the Sports Medicine Club. Her three classes — healthy living, sports medicine and medical detectives — are all considered Career and Technical Education. She has helped more than 200 students get certified in first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillators.
When called upon, she also shows up with her alto saxophone to jazz band, joining the group and helping students.
During the summers, she serves as the Central Washington director for Skyhawks Sports Academy, a program in which she has been involved for more than 10 years, teaching life skills through sports.
“I have seen the impact sports has on youth and believe in the role it plays in their future,” she said. “I want each and every student or athlete to know that they are unique and to love who they are.”
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Success looks like pure happiness. It’s an inner feeling only belonging to me. I am the judge of my success, as I know what I am seeking. Success for me is going home at night with a huge smile on my face and waking up the next morning excited for the day and excited to see what challenges come my way.
At this point in my life, I am so happy to be where I am, working where I work, and being around the people who I surround myself with.
Successful community attributes would include celebrating diversity, including everyone's strengths and weaknesses. Making each and every person feel valued, loved and included. That we truly are all one even with our differences.
In Wenatchee, I have found that. Wenatchee is an amazing town that I am so blessed to be living in, surrounding myself with people who are inclusive, loving and caring to all.
