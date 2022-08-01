Drew Carleton
Age: 27
Assistant professional patrol director, Mission Ridge Ski Area
Drew Carleton, who grew up on an apple orchard in Manson, graduating from Chelan High School in 2014, has built a career that has allowed him to pursue his passion for skiing and the outdoors while giving back to his community.
He was a junior at Gonzaga University when he took a summer job working for the U.S. Forest Service in Entiat as a member of the trail crew. After graduating with a degree in environmental studies in 2018, he continued with the trails crew every summer for five years, achieving the position of crew lead in his third year. He was responsible for planning work trips and managing the crew out in the field. He also was charged with coordinating volunteer groups who would go out into the forest with the hired crew to complete projects. His summer work also meant working with local wildland fire crews, an opportunity to fight the “wildfires that threatened my neighbors.”
After years spent volunteering at Echo Valley Ski Area — working his way up to ski and snowboard instructor while still in high school — and skiing and volunteering at Mission Ridge Ski Resort, he was hired in 2019 to work for pro patrol at Mission Ridge. Last year, he was promoted to assistant director of ski patrol. He works avalanche control, snow safety, dispatch, and is an emergency responder. Last season he was named Patroller of the Year.
“Having the opportunity to give back to the community and ski area that I love so much is an amazing feeling,” he said. “The management of Mission Ridge is an extremely talented group of people and the fact that they trust me enough to place me in the position I am in has been a privilege.”
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
To me success isn’t about making money. If it was, I wouldn’t be doing the seasonal jobs that I have for my whole professional career. Success to me is the impact that you make on your career and those around you in the community.
As assistant director of ski patrol, I am able to give back to the skiing community here in the Wenatchee Valley. The hours are long and the work is hard, but at the end of the day the fruit of my labors is being able to watch my friends and family enjoy the ski area as much as I do on a daily basis.
In my view, a successful community is full of these individuals who will go out of their way to make sure that everybody else is taken care of before themselves.