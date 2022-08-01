Edwin Fonseca
Age: 26
Owner, La Tortuga Loca #2 in Cashmere, co-owner of La Tortuga Loca in Wenatchee
Edwin Fonseca opened his own restaurant, La Tortuga Loca #2, in Cashmere in 2021 and is now co-owner of his family’s restaurant, La Tortuga Loca, in Wenatchee, which opened in 2010.
He didn't intend to go into the family business. He started working in the restaurant at the age of 15 to save up for college, with plans to become a doctor.
After graduating from Eastmont High School he earned a degree in clinical psychology from Central Washington University, earning awards and accolades along the way.
As part of his undergraduate studies, he worked at Columbia Valley Community Health, accompanying medical professionals to agricultural migrant camps to provide on-site medical screenings. He also participated in outreach events with CVCH and got involved in community organizations, including serving as board member with the United Neighborhood Association and a member of the One Wenatchee group.
He decided to switch career paths in 2021, opening his own restaurant and becoming co-owner of the family restaurant, a move that brought into play the skills that had made him a good student.
“Throughout my education I have learned how to solve problems, network and work under pressure,” he said. “I love learning new things every day and meeting new people.”
He uses that to advantage in growing the family business and staying involved in communities where they operate.
“We love our community and appreciate the people who have supported us along the way,” he said. “I take pride in the work we do, and I am glad that through the food we prepare and serve we can create long lasting relationships, employment and joy to people's lives.”
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Success to me is being able to achieve whatever goals and dreams you have. Graduating high school and obtaining a higher education was a goal I dreamed of, to show my siblings and family that it can be done, even if the odds are against you. Being able to accomplish that was a success for me.
Now, I am in this entrepreneur world in which I set goals for myself, and I want to achieve them. I am aware that success takes time and infinite dedication. Success doesn't happen alone, you need support from mentors, family and friends. I believe supporting one another is a huge attribute of a successful community.
I have been blown away by how supportive everyone in Cashmere has been to our business. That is what a successful community is all about — making sure that we all grow together and take care of each other and our community.
During my undergraduate work I received support from professors, academic advisers, local scholarships and to this day I still receive support from local entrepreneurs. Whether it's a question I have or guidance, I know I can count on someone.
If we want to keep a successful community, we cannot lose that tight-knit support system within us. If you're a business owner, educator or politician, make sure to be involved in the community. We all play a huge role for the success of our community.