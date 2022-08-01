Professor, Humanities Department head, Wenatchee Valley College
Wenatchee Valley College Professor Hart S. Johnson enjoys introducing his students to the rich and diverse world of the humanities.
“I am fortunate enough to encounter, on a nearly daily basis, the tremendous curiosity, intelligence and empathy that my students, people from our community, possess,” he said. “I place significant value on education, and I see it as a fundamental and essential part of our community.”
He graduated concurrently in 2007 from Cascade High School and WVC as a Running Start student. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English literature, followed by a master’s in English studies from Western Washington University. He started teaching at WVC as an adjunct professor in 2013, moving to full-time professor in 2016. He has since developed several classes, presented at multiple conferences and contributed to WVC’s assessment and curricular practices.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
My sense of success is tied to the success of my students, my institution and my community. In the same way that I am inspired by those around me and the support I've received from them, I am inclined to see my success as a constituent part of the success of those around me.
In this way, success for me looks like a kind, supportive and thoughtful community that strives to see the best in others and is responsive to and considerate of the needs of all its members.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone