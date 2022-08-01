Holly Gale, who graduated with a health science degree from Whitworth University in 2014, took a job at Confluence Health’s Central Washington Hospital as a rehab aide, intending to continue her schooling to become a physical therapist.
Instead, her passion for leadership and process development resulted in her being chosen to participate in the Confluence Health’s pilot L.E.A.D. program, designed to support a succession planning effort for leadership positions. Through the program, she completed her MBA in healthcare management through Western Governor’s University and earned certification in the Confluence Health Value System, the organization’s "lean principles" management programs.
She helped teach the system to frontline staff, executives and physicians. In 2018, she moved into a leadership role as rehab services manager at Wenatchee Valley Hospital, managing 50 employees and overseeing two outpatient therapy clinics and the inpatient rehab unit. Her responsibilities continued to expand.
In August 2021, she moved to the orthopedics team as practice manager.
She thrives on the challenges, she said.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Success looks like goal setting, planning and aligning, confidence and motivation. These are attributes that I want to portray in the workplace every day. As a leader, it is important to be confident in my decisions and ensure that those I work with have instilled trust in my abilities. Establishing goals and making a clear plan on how we are going to achieve success is critical. Having a good team to move the work forward is how success is executed.
As for the community, these same attributes can be effective in finding success. Set goals on what we want to accomplish in our region and make a plan that aligns with those goals. We need to be confident enough to establish buy-in of key stakeholders that will do the work and be motivated enough to see it through.
