Jessica J. Diaz-Guerrero
Age: 29
Police officer, Quincy Police Department
Serving the community has been Jessica Diaz-Guerrero’s goal since she was a teenager. After graduating from Cashmere High School in 2011 — and earning her associate degree at the same time from Wenatchee Valley College through the Running Start program — she moved to Los Angeles to participate in a one-year project to do outreach in the lower income communities.
“I’ve always been very involved with my community and wanted to be a mentor in one way or another,” she said.
She became interested in the criminal justice system and started working as a juvenile corrections officer for the Chelan County Detention Center. In 2016, she returned to school, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and criminal justice from Liberty University. She then became a communications officer for the Washington State Patrol, but missed daily interaction with people, so started working as a customer service representative for the state Department of Labor & Industries.
Her next career move was as a victim/witness advocate for the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office, where she stayed for two years.
In 2021, she was offered the job she had been working toward, as a police officer in Quincy. She graduated from the police academy in Burien June 16 and has started three months of field training.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a thriving community?
To me success is setting a goal and being able to accomplish it. It’s waking up every day and being excited about what you will be doing. It gives you something to look forward to, a purpose, and it gives you happiness. Success is the feeling you get when you work hard and finally see the fruits of your labor.
I’ve had many setbacks in life but I would still consider myself a successful person. I’ve been able to pick myself up from every fall and keep my eyes on what my goal was, whether that was buying my first home, working up to four jobs to pay for my education or having to retest three different times to pursue my career goal in law enforcement.
Success to me is knowing I feel proud of what I’ve done, my parents are proud of who they raised, and my son has someone he can look up to.
Attributes of a successful community include a sense of community among residents. We have seen how fast the community can come together to help one another. A successful community also offers a quality school system, sense of personal safety, clean environment, friendly people, affordable housing and good job opportunities.