Kayla Hodges has developed a knack for wearing lots of hats in her past five years working at RiverCom 911 dispatch. She is currently the administrative services specialist, which doesn’t cover all that she deals with behind the scenes, say coworkers who tout her work ethic and ability to provide personal and professional support with a “friendly smile or some quick-wit comeback.”
Hodges graduated from Eastmont High School in 2009, going on to attend Wenatchee Valley College to study accounting, but did not complete the degree. She worked at several jobs during the next few years before accepting a part-time post in 2016 as a RiverCom receptionist. The job evolved into a full-time position a year later and in spring 2019, her job title changed to office assistant, to better describe her duties.
She won the 2019 RiverCom Support Award, voted on by her co-workers.
In late 2021, she helped fill the gap when two managers left, taking on payroll, recruitment and helping put together the organization’s 2022 annual budget.
She completed her certification as a public records officer in November 2021.
In January 2022, she was the only administrative staff left with any history or knowledge of the day-to-day operations including accounts payable, receivables, monthly financials, payroll, pre-employment processing, scheduling and other duties.
“It was very overwhelming at times, but looking back, it is very fulfilling that I was able to keep everything running smoothly,” she said.
She was promoted to administrative services specialist in February 2022. Now, the married mother of three boys is continuing to look for ways to improve, working on getting her certification through the Society of Human Resource Management.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Success to me is someone who knows their job well, is always willing to learn and educate themselves and who shares their knowledge to help others succeed. Success is showing up every single day ready to face challenges head on.
Attributes of a successful community are diversity, sharing common goals and/or objectives and being able to inspire each other. Those who share the common vision and strategy for the future can achieve it.
