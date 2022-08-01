Kayla Murphy helps her clients navigate criminal and family law issues as an attorney with Hankins Tibbits Law Firm.
After “barely” graduating from high school, with a 1.7 grade-point average, she wasn’t sure what would come next.
“I’ve exceeded many people’s expectations for myself, including my own,” she said.
She received a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from Central Washington University, along with being honored as the top graduating student of the department. She topped that by earning her juris doctorate degree from the University of Oregon School of Law.
She is now bringing her talents and her compassion back to the valley to serve those in need, approaching difficult and stressful situations with patience and integrity.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
When I imagine success, I think about distinction in my craft and favorable outcomes for my clients. I also think about representation. Growing up, I never pictured myself in a professional career or in a position of influence. Young women, particularly young women of color, may never meet people who look like them in professional roles. Depictions of women of color in pop culture as lawyers, doctors, politicians or accountants are rare. I hope that my position as an attorney in our community helps other young women of color believe that they belong in these professions too; in fact, we need them.
A successful community is one which welcomes everyone to the table. It recognizes that for any healing to happen, it must consider the perspective of all its members. It would elect and empower people from each demographic including community members of color, our LGBTQ brothers and sisters, and other marginalized groups. A successful community is one which understands that on a fundamental level, we are all connected.
