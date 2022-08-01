Power business technology analyst, Chelan County PUD
Kerwin Loukusa is currently making the world a better place, in part, through his work at the Chelan County PUD, optimizing energy and revenue available to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Chelan County.
He’s been on the job since 2020, joining the Energy Planning and Trading group early in the pandemic.
He didn’t start there, though.
While earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of Washington, he was part of the hybrid electric vehicle competition founding team and completed several self-study programs in the area of electric drive system development.
That experience led him to start an electric boating company (Pure Watercraft), where he spent nearly the first decade of his career.
He also is an avid outdoor recreationist who enjoys hiking, running, swimming and climbing.
As a dad, he said, his goal is for his children to grow up in a world that’s a better place.
“With my background in developing electric hardware and recent experience working in the utility industry, I hope to combine these skills together to help tackle the challenges that lay ahead because of increasing energy demands and cost.”
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
I believe that success is multi-faceted and is not simply defined by how well one does in an area of their life, whether business or personal.
Some attributes of success and at an individual level include:
Having great relationships with the people they interact with (family, friends, co-workers, etc)
Leaving the world a better place than they started with
Being engaged with the community
I believe that a successful community is one that strongly depends on one another. This support can be in different areas, but the more that people must work together to accomplish common goals and activities of daily living the more a community will truly develop.
Some attributes that I see as part of a successful community include:
Ability to support community members (individuals, organizations, business)
Ability to respond to challenges (mainly local, but could be larger in scope)
Stewardship of resources (land, institutions, businesses)
