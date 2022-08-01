Kiersten Soreano has turned what started as a creative outlet that she could do while staying home with two young children into a thriving business.
She is co-owner of ChelanGlam, which provides hair and makeup services, mostly to bridal parties throughout Central Washington. She partnered with her mother and her best friend on the venture after she and her husband returned to the Wenatchee area (she is a 2009 Wenatchee High School alum) to raise their two children. They had been living in Virginia, where he was stationed at Langley Air Force Base.
ChelanGlam started as an idea for a side hustle, she said.
“Two weeks later, our trio was getting a stream of inquiries for wedding services in the area and it was clear there was a need in our valley,” she said. “Our first season was surprisingly more successful than we had thought. We didn’t realize how this fun, little idea we had, would turn into an almost full-time job.”
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Success to me would be the ability to continue growing our team so that we can accommodate multiple events in a day. When I first started this, my main goal was to have fun, do what I love and make some side money. Looking forward, I still want to continue doing those things but now, I see myself building it up to where someday I can retire and provide my family along with my co-owners and their families more freedom.
Adaptability. We live in a unique area that is desired by many tourists. The tourists are a big reason for our community having strength and success. I believe being able to adapt to the growth within our community is key.
Service. With any successful community, there's services that are needed and without individuals having a passion and desire to serve, the community would not be able to thrive. One example of this would be our involvement in the Chelan and Manson Apple Blossom selection each year, where we not only get to provide a memorable service, but we get to have a part in giving back to the community that we live in.
