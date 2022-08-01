Mekea Roseman’s day job is as an accountant at Cordell, Neher & Company PLLC, where her primary focus is providing tax, audit and business services to nonprofits from across the state.
“Nonprofit accounting tends to be very complex, and having the opportunity to provide expertise or help organizations whose purpose is to give back to the community is extremely rewarding,” she said.
Her work with nonprofits has crossed into her personal life. She is an active volunteer for CASA, advocating for children in the court systems in Chelan and Douglas counties, and participates in several community service events each year.
She grew up in Gig Harbor watching her mom, widowed at 28, raise three children while attending night classes at the University of Washington to finish her bachelor’s degree. Inspired by her mother’s example, Roseman followed suit. She received both her high school diploma and associate degree from Tacoma Community College in 2014, going on to earn an accounting degree from Central Washington University in 2017. She worked as a staff accountant for a firm in Ellensburg and later as an assistant state auditor with the Washington State Auditor’s office in Wenatchee before joining Cordell, Neher in 2019.
At Cordell, Neher she is known as an Excel wizard who enjoys 3-D printing gadgets and tools and is described as an up-and-coming leader of the firm in accounting and auditing practice. She is currently working on passing her CPA exam.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Attributes of a successful community include humility, acceptance, safety, practicality and support.
To me, success is knowing our individual strengths and shamelessly accepting our weaknesses. This is essential in improving any and every community we are involved in during our lives, whether that community be our jobs, our city, county, neighborhood, friendships or our families. No single person can be the expert at everything and not every person can always be both the realistic and compassionate voice. The saying “it takes a village” is easy to throw around, but is one of the most accurate statements to exist. Every person brings something different to the table and individually we can only bring ourselves so far before we hit a ceiling; together we can help each other expand and improve.
