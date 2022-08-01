Melissa Lesser
Age: 30
Short-term power trader analyst, Chelan County PUD
Melissa Lesser’s work ethic has earned her accolades from an early age.
“Ever since I was a young child, I always kept things organized and clean,” she said, putting as much effort into tackling chores and helping her parents with yard work as she did into sports. “I was also the kid who gave 100%,” she said, “and have the injuries and scars to prove it.”
That approach has worked well in her professional career. She has been a short-term power trader analyst with the Chelan County PUD since 2019, after serving as a transmission systems engineer for three years.
Called an “invaluable asset,” her efforts and willingness to work as an integral part of the team have been recognized.
She graduated from Snohomish High School in 2010 and wrapped up her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Washington three years and one quarter later. She put her training to use at Electric Power Systems Inc., learning about modeling the power system and performing steady state and transient stability studies for various utilities on the Hawaiian Islands and along the Railbelt in Alaska. She next landed at Snohomish County PUD in the substation engineering department. She learned about everything from electrical design, construction and project management to protection and controls and ground system modeling and testing.
Her move to Wenatchee further expanded her experience and confirmed the value of hard work.
“I am very well organized and efficient at completing my assignments and have always strived to stay productive and helpful to my team,” she said.
Her attention to detail is undergoing a new learning curve. She and her husband welcomed a baby boy in August 2021 and have another on the way, due in November.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
To me, success looks like having a clear picture of what you want to achieve, setting intermediate goals to meet the desired result, communicating the goals to all stakeholders, and then continuously working to accomplish each goal. I think it is also important to re-evaluate your end goal as life changes and adapt.
As you have probably deduced by now, I like being busy and accomplishing tasks, and these planning efforts allow me and my family to make the most of everyday. Keeping track of goals is essential for me — I make lists for everything and break goals into smaller tasks so they are more manageable.
For a community to be successful, members of the community need to be committed in their intentions to maintain and improve the community and be able to put aside their differences to collaborate for the common good. Collaborating to improve a community takes a dedicated team of leaders to communicate and strive to efficiently meet common goals. Overall, the building blocks of a successful community include professionalism, accountability, effective planning, outreach and communication.