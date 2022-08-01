National marketing account representative, Starr Ranch Growers
Michael Marboe is all about teamwork. He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2010, earning a scholarship to play football at the University of Idaho. He graduated early from WHS to enroll in college in the spring 2010. There, in addition to football, he completed two majors — in business management and marketing — and a minor in statistics.
After graduation, he sought to play professional football, putting his career on hold while he trained for the draft. He went undrafted, but signed with the Dallas Cowboys. After being cut, he switched his career focus from football and started work in the Seattle area. After marrying in 2017, he and his wife decided to return to the Wenatchee Valley, where he accepted a job at Starr Ranch Growers.
For the past five years he has worked with a team focused on helping change the apple industry’s environmental impact.
His team, along with community partners, worked with Costco to develop a new corrugated package to replace the plastic clamshell. The result has reduced plastic use by 1,200 pounds per truckload of apples the industry ships to Costco. Over the past two years, the new packaging has helped keep more than 500 tons of plastic out of landfills.
Marboe’s personal focus is undergoing another change as he and his wife welcomed their first child in early July.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a thriving community?
Success to me is all about stability. In my own life, a stable home, stable financial situation, stable mental health and stable life balance are all pillars of a successful life. The same is true when speaking of community.
Cooperation and integration are critical factors to a successful community. If the different sectors of the community are stable in their endeavors and able to co-exist to make a community thrive and have all walks of life represented, that community is successful, in my opinion. I have seen a drastic change in the valley since I returned in my adult years, and it excites me to see our community more diversely represented. It feels like we are progressing as a community and becoming more successful with each year that passes.
