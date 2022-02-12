Here is a quick look at the Wenatchee Valley Business World's 30 Under 35 Class of 2021:
Alisa Franklin, 34
Registered investment associate, Stifel Financial
Alisa Franklin spent a year traveling after her graduation from Wenatchee High School — where she earned her diploma and an associates degree from Wenatchee Valley College through the Running Start program.
Her experience included living with a host family in Argentina, sponsored by Rotary International, which helped her fluency in Spanish and much more.
“This full year abroad shaped my career objectives,” she said.
She enrolled in the University of Washington, majoring in international relations, with a minor in human rights.
Upon graduating from the UW in 2010, she started an MBA program at Seattle University, but switched gears after landing a job as a sales assistant at Chelan Fresh Marketing, an entry-level position that came with opportunities for future travel and career advancement. Six months later, she was promoted to an export sales post covering Latin America and Asian markets, a milestone she had expected would take at least five years.
As her career progressed, becoming one of the top salespeople in the company and serving in regional and national fruit trade organizations, she and her husband Adam were also balancing family life and raising three children.
Through it all, she maintained her early passion for community service. She and her sister started a nonprofit to help support a childcare program in Peru, visiting the project as often as they could while pursuing fundraising efforts in Wenatchee.
In March 2021, Franklin took a calculated risk to switch careers with a move to Stifel Financial, a change that allowed her to be home at night with her family while utilizing the interpersonal skills developed in sales and an interest in investments. She was able to complete the stringent testing and licensing requirements to become a financial planner within five months.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: Being promoted to export salesperson at Chelan Fresh Marketing in six months defied the odds — I was a young “rookie” and female. I needed to pick my battles wisely to gain respect from my coworkers and clients. I needed to defy misconceptions about where women can and can’t participate in the fruit industry. I feel that I did that.
While Chelan Fresh was very supportive and gave me ample opportunities to succeed, being a saleswoman internationally wasn’t always easy. I’m most proud of overcoming a gender prejudice as I worked with other countries, countries where women are the note takers, reservation-makers, but not the salesperson.
I not only exceeded in the my role in sales, but I also participated in many boards and committees including becoming a director on the NW Pear Bureau board and co-chairperson on the pear ripening subcommittee. I collaborated with other leaders in the industry to search for the remedy of having pears arrive at our grocery stores with just enough ripeness to be delicious, but not so ripe they didn’t last long enough on the shelf. Pears are the most delicious dessert if you get them just right!
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I’m inspired when my mentors who know me well are still confident in me. That confidence feels so undeserved at first, almost too preemptive. But it’s their confidence that pushes me to be that better version of myself.
Tom Riggan; Dalton Thomas; Kris Taylor; and my parents, Greg and Tami Tonge, are just a few of the mentors who have reached great heights in their careers and industries. Their confidence in me has brought me a long way toward my goals, and pushes me beyond any excuses to be less.
Another inspiration to me is my daughter, Shiloh. She is so true to her 8-year-old self. With her whole heart she believes she can do anything she sets her mind to. She stands up for what she thinks is right on the bus, on the playground, in the classroom. I want to be just like her when I grow up.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff