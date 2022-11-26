Coordinated entry and outreach manager, HopeSource, Wenatchee
Amber Hallberg earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication and a minor in political science from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She studied project management during a study abroad summer in Finland. In January 2020, she started her professional career working at Kearney’s Buffalo County Community Partners. When the pandemic hit, she helped create the Community Response Program to provide rent and utility assistance to those in need through a collaborative effort involving multiple nonprofits.
She later moved to Wenatchee, working as the development manager for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, planning events, grant writing and reaching out to potential donors. In July, she was hired as the coordinated entry and outreach manager for HopeSource in Wenatchee. The private nonprofit is the lead for Chelan County’s coordinated entry, helping connect those experiencing homelessness to resources.
In her spare time, she serves on the city’s Code Enforcement Board, is active in the Sunrise Rotary as a mentor for the Discover Challenge Scholar Program and is the event chair for Access, Sage Hills Church Young Adult Ministry. She also is writing a daily devotional book titled, “The Praise Report.”
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I think the thing I am most proud of would have to be moving halfway across the country to live out my dreams in Washington state at 22 years old. It was a dream of mine since I was 11 years old, and to see it come to fruition is incredible.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: What inspires me to be successful is the fact that we can do literally anything that we set our minds to. We have the power to decide how successful we will be or how successful we won’t be. Every single person has potential. Sure, some people face greater adversity than others, but I believe that there is always a way, even if it isn’t easy.
My clients also inspire me to work hard. I want them to live the lives they deserve and dream about. I need to be successful in my day-to-day endeavors, so I can get them the tools and resources they need to be successful and well.
